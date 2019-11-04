State police ID man killed in rollover crash in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 34-year-old Wareham man who was killed in a rollover crash in Freetown on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 24 south around 5 p.m. found a 2003 Ford Escape that had gone off the highway, rolling over and ejecting two adults, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

One passenger in the SUV, Joshua Golbranson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 34-year-old Taunton woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with no visible injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

