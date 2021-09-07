BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who died after being ejected from a car in a violent rollover crash on a highway in western Massachusetts over the weekend.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 91 south in Bernardston on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. found a man who had been thrown from a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder, along with two other people who were injured in the wreck, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, 32-year-old Oscar Lemus, of Flushings, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were taken to Bay State Franklin Medical Center. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a flat tire caused the operator to lose control and rollover in the median.

An investigation remains ongoing.

