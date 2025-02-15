FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the Attleboro man who died after suffering a medical event behind the wheel and causing a multi-vehicle crash in Foxboro on Friday evening.

Troopers responding to a reported three-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound just before Exit 23B determined William Martindale, 57, suffered a medical event that caused his vehicle to go off the roadway into the median before hitting two other vehicles, according to state police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One of the other drivers involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

