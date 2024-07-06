PIERMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a 58-year-old Bedford, New Hampshire man drowned while fishing on Lake Tarleton in Piermont on Friday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported drowning around 9:30 a.m. determined two men were fishing when their canoe capsized, sending them into the water. Neither were wearing personal flotation devices, police said.

The man who drowned has been identified as Michael A. Johnson.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117.

