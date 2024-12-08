MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have identified the Massachusetts woman who died after the pickup truck she was a passenger in crossed a median of the F.E. Everett Turnpike and crashed with multiple other vehicles on Sunday.

Troopers, along with members of the Merrimack Fire and Rescue Department, responded to a reported crash on the northbound side of the turnpike near Exit 12 around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found multiple vehicles with serious damage and several people hurt.

Based on the preliminary investigation of the crash, including witness statements, troopers believe the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle suddenly crossed the median before entering the northbound lanes of the turnpike and crashing into two other vehicles, including a brown GMC Sierra pickup and a white Nissan Versa sedan.

A passenger in the Dodge Ram, identified as Wanda Navarro, 63, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, was transported to Elliot Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Dodge, identified as James Navarro, 69, also of Brimfield, Massachusetts, was taken by ambulance to be evaluated for minor injuries. Additionally, a passenger in the GMC Sierra was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Abigail Wells at (603) 223-4381 or Abigail.A.Wells@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)