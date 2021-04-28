WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a stopped minivan on Interstate 93 northbound in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan just north of Exit 38 around 1 a.m. determined that a 44-year-old Lynn man in a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, he ended up stopped and facing the wrong direction in the second lane from the left, state police said.

That’s when Diego D. Rodriguez, 51, of Methuen, tried to stop but struck the front left of the stopped vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sienna was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)