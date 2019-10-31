State police ID pickup truck driver killed in crash on I-95 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the driver of a pickup truck who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Westwood on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway around 6:55 a.m. found a 2005 Ford F-150 and a 2007 Jeep Wrangler that had crashed near Exit 12, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The pickup truck driver, 62-year-old Joseph G. Boran, of Boston, was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Jeep driver, a 40-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, was treated at Norwood Hospital and released.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)