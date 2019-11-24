State Police ID Sagamore Beach man killed in rollover crash in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the 65-year-old man from Sagamore Beach who was killed in a rollover crash in Wareham on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 25 around 12:45 p.m. found a 1995 Ford Ranger that had rolled over into the median, police said.

The driver, later identified as Michael Roche, was ejected from the truck and was taken to Beth Israel hospital with serious injuries where he later succumbed to those injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)