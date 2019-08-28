State police ID victim as search continues for driver in deadly Somerville hit-and-run

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 68-year-old homeless man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Somerville early Sunday morning as the search for the driver continues.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Route 38 and Shore Drive about 3 a.m. found Kevin Demont suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

He was taken to Mass. General Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Monday.

A preliminary investigation suggests Demont was struck while crossing the street in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 781-396-0100.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)