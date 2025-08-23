DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Dartmouth early Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway around 3:30 a.m. pronounced the driver, Crystal Mullens, 36, of Freetown, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit.

