ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) – A wanted Woburn man was taken into custody in Rockland after he led troopers on a wild chase through several South Shore communities on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section attempted to arrest 47-year-old Giovanni Acevedo at a home in Taunton on six outstanding warrants but he attempted to drive at law enforcement officials as he fled before leading them on a chase through Raynham, Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, Hanson, and Rockland, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

When Acevedo reached Rockland, his car was hit with stop sticks and it came to a rest on Market Street near Bishop Lane.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a number of state and local police officers with rifles drawn gathered around his white Mercedes sedan that was stopped in the middle of the road.

Troopers armed with a shield could be seen approaching the disabled vehicle in an attempt to coax Acevedo out.

Acevedo ultimately got out of the car with his hands in the air and surrendered after a 20-minute standoff.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Acevedo was wanted for.

Acevedo was taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation. He will then be booked on multiple warrants and charges related to the pursuit.

No additional details have been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

