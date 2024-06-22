PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 24-year-old woman who was killed in a violent single-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Plymouth early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near Exit 13 around 4:30 a.m. determined Jaiden Andrews, 24, of Plymouth, had suffered fatal injuries. She had been previously reported to police for driving erratically in Kingston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)