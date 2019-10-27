State police ID woman struck, killed by a car on Mass. Pike in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a car on the Mass. Pike in Millbury late Friday night after she crashed her vehicle and tried to cross the highway.

Kimberly Hannon, 27, of Douglas, was hit about 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the turnpike and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests Hannon crashed her 2013 Nissan Altima and was hit by another westbound car when she got out and tried to cross the highway.

Shortly after the crash was reported, the driver of a westbound Ford Fusion called police to report that he may have struck something. The driver, a 54-year-old Oxford man, and his passenger were interviewed by police.

Troopers also located and interviewed witnesses to the crash.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the crash reconstruction and crime scene sections and the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.

