EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two men who were killed in a head-on crash in East Brookfield on Monday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 49 near Flagg Road around 12:30 p.m. found a 2021 Nissan Rogue that had collided with a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the Nissan, 60-year-old Jesus Acevedo of Fitchburg, and the driver of the Toyota, 71-year-old Daniel Wilmore of Leicester, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons still under investigation, Acevedo crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Wilmore’s car.

A 28-year-old Leicester man who was riding in Acevedo’s car suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

Troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact state police.

