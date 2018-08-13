State police identify 80-year-old man killed in Newton motorcycle crash

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) – State police have identified the 80-year-old New Jersey man who died Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the highway in Newton.

Troopers responding to the Massachusetts Turnpike ramp to Interstate 95 at the Newton-Weston line found a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had veered off the highway, according to state police.

Robert Murphy, of Red Bank, was taken to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Newton, where he pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

