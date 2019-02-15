State police identify bicyclist struck, killed by cement truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after a 69-year-old Cambridge woman was struck and killed by a cement truck while riding her bike in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 1:30 p.m. report of a pedestrian crash in the area of Brookline Avenue at Park Drive found Paula Sharaga suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

She was later pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The driver of the Boston Sand & Gravel truck involved in the crash, identified only as a 67-year-old Salem man, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

