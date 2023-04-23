NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police have identified the body that was found at Forte Park in Newton on Saturday.

The body of Mynor Vasquez-Vega, a 43-year-old male who was a member of the local homeless community, was found around 8 p.m. by two passersby who were walking along the Charles River, which flows adjacent to Forte Park.

A post-mortem examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pending.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)