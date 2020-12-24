State police identify Boston man killed in rollover crash on Route 24 in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who lost his life in a rollover crash in Randolph on Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 24 at 3:50 p.m. found a 2008 Infiniti G35 that had rolled over into a tree and the driver, identified as Isbraham Rosa, 20, of Boston, dead at the scene, state police said on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation determined that Rosa was traveling northbound when he changed lanes at a high rate of speed, according to police.

While in the middle lane police say Rosa lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled over into a tree.

