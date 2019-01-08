State police identify Chicopee man killed in Route 90 rollover crash

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 35-year-old Chicopee man who was killed in a rollover crash on Route 90 on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the westbound side of the highway found a damaged 2004 Honda Accord, according to state police.

The driver, Ali Tlais, was rushed by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

