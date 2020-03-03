State police identify driver who died in fiery toll booth crash on I-93 in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - State police have identified the driver who died after his car hit a toll booth, overturned and caught on fire on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the toll booths on the southbound side of the highway just before 2 a.m. found a 2017 Subaru Forester that had overturned onto its roof and caught on fire after striking a manned booth.

The vehicle’s sole occupant, identified as 32-year-old Jake Colbert, of Manchester, was pronounced dead, according to state police.

The toll booth operator was uninjured but police say they were hospitalized as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Erin Frost at 603-271-3636 or erin.frost@dos.nh.gov.

