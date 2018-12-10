State police identify Leominster woman killed by hit-and-run driver in West Boylston

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on I-190 in West Boylston early Sunday morning.

Smarlyn Pamela Reyes, 19, of Leominster, was struck and killed around 2:20 a.m. while walking on Route 190 northbound, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests Reyes was driving a 2008 Infiniti when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the left side of the road, and rolled over into the median, according to police.

After climbing up 20 feet from the bottom of the median and walking onto Route 190 northbound, state police say Reyes was struck while walking in the right travel lane by a vehicle that was traveling northbound.

Then, she was struck again by a 2008 Mazda driven by a 40-year-old Leominster man. He stayed on scene.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 508-829-8410.

