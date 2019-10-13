State police identify man killed in Brimfield head-on collision

BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 58-year-old man who was killed in a head-on collision in Brimfield on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a head-on collision between a 2019 Nissan Versa and a 2015 Volvo S60 on Route 20 near New Holland Road around 2:10 p.m. pronounced the 58-year-old male dead at the scene.

State police later identified the victim as William Visneau of Brimfield.

The operator of the Volvo, a 58-year-old Brighton man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the Sturbridge Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Hampden County State Police Detective Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No other information has been made available.

