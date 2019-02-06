WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the Taunton man who was killed in a crash with a box truck in West Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 24 southbound near mile-marker 26 about 2:17 a.m. determined that a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Dwayne Williams, 46, of Taunton, had crashed into the back of a Isuzu box truck driven by a 71-year-old Whitman man, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the box truck had just begun merging from the breakdown lane when Williams crashed into the back of it.

After being extricated from the vehicle, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

