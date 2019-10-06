State Police identify man killed in crash between car, tractor-trailer in Randolph, NH

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police have identified the man killed in a crash between a motor vehicle and a tractor-trailer in Randolph, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Route 2 around 2:45 a.m. pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene, according to state police.

Troopers later identified the driver as Anthony Ortega, 23, of Framingham, Massachusetts.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, Mark Mellish, 50, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was uninjured.

An on-scene investigation revealed that Ortega was traveling east on Route 2 when he collided nearly head-on with Mellish who was driving westbound.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted at the scene by the New Hampshire State Police Troop G, New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Randolph Police Department, Randolph Fire Department, Gorham Fire and EMS, Jefferson Fire Department and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Alex Peplinksi at Alex.Peplinski@dos.nh.gov or 603-271-1170.

