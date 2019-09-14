State police identify man killed in crash on Route 495 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 in Littleton on Saturday morning that claimed the life of a Leominster man.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 11:40 a.m. found a 2015 Honda CRV that had gone off the road, according to state police.

The 46-year-old driver, later identified as Joseph Sullivan, of Leominster, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

