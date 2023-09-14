MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have identified the 55-year-old Sanbornville man who was killed in an early morning crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Milton on Thursday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 18 northbound on-ramp around 1:30 a.m. found a 2022 GMC Sierra that had been going the wrong way toward the highway when it when off the road and down an embankment, according to state police.

Michael Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Dushame at Matthew.T.Dushame@dos.nh.gov.

