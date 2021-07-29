BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after dive teams recovered the body of a man who fell into the Charles River in Boston on Wednesday.

Boats, dive teams, and a helicopter were called to the area of the Boston University boathouse and pedestrian bridge just after 11 a.m. for a report of a person struggling to stay afloat in the water, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

The man, later identified as a 41-year-old Evan Perry as found about two hours later in 12 feet of water.

Police said they do not believe he had a permanent address.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

