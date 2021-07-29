BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after dive teams recovered the body of a man who fell into the Charles River in Boston on Wednesday.

Boats, dive teams, and a helicopter were called to the area of the Boston University boathouse and pedestrian bridge just after 11 a.m. for a report of a person struggling to stay afloat in the water, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

RELATED: Investigation underway after dive teams recover body of man who fell into Charles River

The man, later identified as a 41-year-old Evan Perry as found about two hours later in 12 feet of water.

Police said they do not believe he had a permanent address.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox