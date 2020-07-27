State police identify man who died following jet ski crash in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Dorchester man who died following a jet ski crash in the Boston Harbor on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the harbor off Malibu Beach in Dorchester around 4:30 p.m. learned that Curtis Raper, 43, had been riding a jet ski when he crashed into a stationary sailboat that was attached to a mooring, according to state police.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Raper was accompanied by three male friends, state police said. A witness reported that the four men were taking turns riding two jet skis.

The incident remains under investigation.

