FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the man who died in a crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway prior to Exit 95 around 5 p.m. found a 2020 Freightliner truck that had been involved in a crash with a 2013 Ram 1500, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Freightliner driver, 59-year-old Kevin Kinnear, of Hubbardston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say a preliminary investigation suggests Kinnear may have suffered a medical emergency immediately prior to the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

