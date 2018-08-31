Authorities identify man whose body was found on Mass. Pike in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the young man whose dead body was found on the Mass. Pike in Auburn Wednesday night, officials said.

Johannes H. Songdahl III, 22, of Norwell was found dead on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike at exit 10 around 10 p.m., according to a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s Office.

The circumstances leading up to his death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police or the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

We have identified the body located on the Mass. Pike in Auburn earlier this week. Deceased is a young adult male. Facts and circumstances of his death remain under investigation. Further details will be released by Worcester County DA when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2018

