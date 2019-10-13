State police identify NH woman killed in methane tanker crash in Orange

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 62-year-old New Hampshire woman who lost her life in a methane tanker crash on Route 2 in Orange late Friday night.

Lois Ann Johnson, of Woodstock, was pulling a 53-foot trailer carrying multiple cylinders of pressurized gas when she failed to hold the curved roadway of the exit ramp, crashed through a guardrail, went over a grass embankment and rolled over, crashing along the woodline, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but at this time there is no evidence of impairment.

Route 2 is expected to fully re-open in Orange on Sunday following repair and cleanup operations.

Route 2 westbound and eastbound from Exits 13 to 15 reopened Saturday around 2 p.m.

The westbound Exit 14 ramp remained closed through Sunday morning.

