State police identify NY woman killed in crash on Route 495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified a woman who was killed in a crash on Route 495 in Amesbury Saturday.

Troopers responding to a stretch of highway about 9:30 p.m. found a 2015 Jeep Wrangler that, for reasons still under investigation, veered off the right side of the roadway and crashed, according to a release issued by Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 21-year-old Sabrina Milone of Garden City, New York was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

