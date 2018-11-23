OAKHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a two-vehicle Thanksgiving crash in Oakham that claimed the life of a 21-year-old New Bedford woman and left three others with serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Old Turnpike Road about a mile west of Route 122 around 5:20 p.m. determined that a 21-year-old Franklin man driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla lost control of his vehicle and slammed head-on into a 2015 Honda CRV, according to state police.

His passenger, Annabelle Rosemond, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, as well as the 51-year-old woman and 89-year-old man, both of Ware, who were traveling in the CRV were rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered serious injuries.

State police say a preliminary investigation suggests speed was a factor in the crash.

