State police identify pedestrian who was struck, killed in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - State police have identified the man who was struck and killed while walking on Route 1 in Malden on Friday.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 1 southbound about 7:20 p.m. found Antonio Latiker, 49, who is believed to be homeless, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests Latiker was struck by two different vehicles.

The circumstances that led to Latiker being struck by the vehicle remain under investigation.

