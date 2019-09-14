State police identify RI woman killed in crash on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a serious crash on I-95 in Attleboro Friday night that left a Pawtucket, Rhode Island woman dead and a man hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 24-year-old Pawtucket, Rhode Island man was traveling southbound in a 2009 Volvo C70 about 11 p.m. when he lost control and crashed, causing the car to come to rest in the left and middle lanes, according to state police.

Both the driver and his passenger, later identified as Erica Hopkins, 22, also of Pawtucket, were thrown from the vehicle.

Moments later, a 17-year-old driving a 2011 BMW 328xi struck the Volvo.

The two occupants of the Volvo were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Hopkins was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

