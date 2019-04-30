State police identify tractor-trailer driver killed in rollover on Mass. Pike in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have identified the tractor-trailer driver killed in a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a stretch of highway about 1:30 p.m. near Exit 20 found an overturned tractor-trailer blocking lanes on the eastbound and westbound side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 49-year-old Sterling Hullet, of Fort Worth, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was an employee of R&D Transportation of Westport, Mass.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the tractor-trailer began swaying while traveling on the eastbound side. It then moved from the middle lane to the left lane before it rolled over onto the cement median barrier and continued to travel along it for a significant distance, state police said.

The vehicle came to a rest with the cab on the eastbound side of the highway and the trailer on the westbound side. The large container being carried on the trailer became dislodged and also came to rest across multiple westbound lanes.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)