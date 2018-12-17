State police identify victim of deadly Fall River fuel tanker rollover

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the fuel tanker driver who was killed in a rollover crash on Route 24 in Fall River last week.

John Silva, 67, of Fairhaven, was killed when the 12,000-gallon gas tanker he was driving overturned on Thursday.

The operator of the second car, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.

