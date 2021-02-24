State police identify victim of fatal crash in Wrentham

State troopers responding to the scene on the southbound side of Route 1 around 7:30 p.m. discovered a 2009 Toyota Tacoma was involved in a head-on crash with a 2017 Nissan Rogue, according to a release issued by the department.

Scott Santangelo, 50, of Assonet was behind the wheel of the Tacoma and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital via MedFlight with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

