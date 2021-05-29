TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the young man who died in a crash in Tewksbury on Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash around 12:11 p.m. found the operator of a box truck, Simon Daponta, 19, of Malden, suffering from fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows Daponta fell asleep while traveling southbound on Interstate 93, north of exit 35, in Tewksbury, causing the truck to drift to the right, striking the guard rail.

The truck appears to have then entered the grass shoulder of the road, striking an electrical box and rolling on to its side, according to state police.

The two passengers in the truck’s cab, a 41-year-old Medford man and a 29-year-old Taunton man, were uninjured in the crash.

An investigation into the crash conducted by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section remains ongoing.

