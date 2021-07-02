FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who died in a rollover crash in Fall River on Thursday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 79 southbound in the area of the Route 24 split in Fall River around 7:45 p.m. found Alexandre Delima, 45, of Fall River, suffering from fatal injuries.

Delima was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation shows Delima was traveling southbound in the left lane in his 2011 Subaru Outback when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle exited the roadway into the median, striking several trees before before rolling over.

Several travel lanes were closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

