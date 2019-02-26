State police identify victim of fatal Somerset rollover crash

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the Pawtucket, Rhode Island woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Route 195 westbound in Somerset.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle rollover about 6:40 a.m. declared Judith Wright, 65, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash in the median.

The reason why she lost control remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)