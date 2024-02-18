SUTTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police have identified the Connecticut woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 146 in Sutton on Saturday night.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 13 attempted to render life-saving aid to the woman, who was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The woman, later identified as Nicole Young, 34, of Thompson, Connecticut, wasp pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and passenger were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

