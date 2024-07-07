BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 74-year-old Mashpee woman who was killed in a crash on I-495 in Bridgewater on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 3:15 p.m. determined the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu had left the road and crashed into the wooded median before rolling over, according to state police.

The driver, a 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, Lana Testa, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

