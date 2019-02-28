REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver operating a stolen car struck a Department of Transportation worker as he exited his pickup truck to assist with an accident amid a snowstorm in Revere early Thursday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to Route 1 northbound near the Sargent Street exit just after midnight learned that the worker was getting out of his truck, which had an arrow board activated, when the impaired driver, whose name has not been released, hit him, according to state police.

The worker was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impaired driver was arrested for operating under the influence and for driving a stolen motor vehicle.

