State police investigate suspicious death on rural road

CONCORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police detectives are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death after a body was found by the side of the road in the town of Concord.

Police say a property owner discovered the body at the edge of his driveway on the Victory Road at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The body was taken to the office Vermont Chief Medical Examiner to make positive identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have been interviewing witnesses in the Caledonia and Essex county areas.

Police believe the death is an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public.