State police investigating 5-vehicle crash in Bourne that left 8 injured

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a five-vehicle crash in Bourne that left eight people, including children, injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Sandwich Road about 12 p.m. assisted with the transport of eight people to the hospital, including several juveniles, according to Massachusetts State Police.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers working 5-vehicle crash, Sandwich Rd, Bourne with multiple victims. Eight people transported with injuries, including several juveniles (most minor, one adult victim with potentially serious). Crash occurred at approximately 12:30 pm. Investigation into cause ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 8, 2019

