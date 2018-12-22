State police investigating after 2 dogs shocked in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after two dogs were shocked in Winthrop on Saturday morning.

Officers say the incident occurred when the dogs walked over a metal panel covering electrical wires on property belonging to the Department of Recreation and Conservation.

The dog owners called police and animal control responded.

Both dogs are expected to be OK.

