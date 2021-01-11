State police investigating after bicyclist struck, seriously injured by car in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched an investigation after a car struck and seriously injured a bicyclist in Medford early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a bicyclist struck by a car on Route 16 at Wellington Circle around 4:45 a.m. found a 48-year-old Somerville man suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a 2008 Honda Accord driven by a 50-year-old Stoneham man, according to state police.

The bicyclist was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The driver of Honda stopped and has been interviewed by troopers, state police said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if charges are warranted, state police added.

The Honda sustained significant damage to its windshield and the bicycle could be seen laying in the roadway.

No additional information has been released.

