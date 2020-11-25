BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating the unattended death of a man in the area of the Longfellow Bridge in Boston.

The body was found shortly after 7 a.m., according to state police.

The man’s identity has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

