FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have launched a death investigation after a body was found on Interstate 195 in Fall River, authorities said.

The woman’s body was discovered under the overpass to exit 5 around 6 a.m., according to a spokesperson for state police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)